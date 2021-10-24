FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSV opened at $202.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FirstService has a twelve month low of $126.13 and a twelve month high of $202.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

