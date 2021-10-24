Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

