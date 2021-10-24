Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RIO. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,672.50 ($61.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market cap of £58.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,741.39. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.88%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

