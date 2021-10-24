Equitrans Midstream Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

