SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,237.13 ($16.16).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,288.50 ($16.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,138.29. The firm has a market cap of £15.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh bought 4,716 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

