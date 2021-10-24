Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
STB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,212.50 ($15.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).
About Secure Trust Bank
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
