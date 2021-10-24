Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,893 ($50.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,143.07. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a market cap of £100.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders bought a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914 in the last three months.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.