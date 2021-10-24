Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,380 ($57.22) price objective on the stock.

SXS has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,759 ($49.11) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,889.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,744.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.