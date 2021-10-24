Contrasting Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 136.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Berry pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 15 2 2.86 Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $201.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Berry has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.81%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Berry.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 3.49% 7.67% 4.66% Berry -33.93% 2.99% 1.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Berry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.99 -$200.00 million $1.64 116.84 Berry $523.83 million 1.52 -$262.89 million $0.56 17.63

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Berry on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

