Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$153.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.65.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$167.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.52. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.54. The firm has a market cap of C$118.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 206,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.13, for a total transaction of C$32,264,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,359,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,829,202,732.77. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

