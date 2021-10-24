Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

