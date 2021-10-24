Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.05.

TSE:CPX opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.79%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

