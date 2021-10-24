Head to Head Survey: Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) vs. Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners 21.91% 27.86% 5.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.91 $146.92 million N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners $603.90 million 4.12 $79.96 million $16.20 20.07

Bridge Investment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virtus Investment Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Virtus Investment Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.80%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $327.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

