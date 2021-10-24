$11.99 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report $11.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.29 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.82 billion to $47.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.87 billion to $53.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

