Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.