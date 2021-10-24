Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $202.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $224.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.87. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

