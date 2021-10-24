Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Atlas by 110.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas by 888.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlas in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 759.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 563,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

