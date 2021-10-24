Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

