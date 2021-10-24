FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Lowered by Oppenheimer

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,545,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

