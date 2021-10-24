Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $51.70 on Friday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilysys stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Agilysys worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

