PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.