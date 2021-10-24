US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

WES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of WES opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after buying an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

