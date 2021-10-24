NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.20.

NSTG opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

