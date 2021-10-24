Zacks Investment Research Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:LPL opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. LG Display has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in LG Display by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

