National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

NATI stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 252.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 777,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173,620 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 299.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.