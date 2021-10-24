MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.