National Bankshares Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$65.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.63.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.02. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.