Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BankUnited, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

NYSE:BKU opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,740,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

