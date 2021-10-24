Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 209,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.