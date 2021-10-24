Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

