Owens Corning Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2023 earnings at $11.49 EPS.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

