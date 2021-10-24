Critical Analysis: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and BioCardia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 35.75 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.20 BioCardia $140,000.00 339.83 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -1.91

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A BioCardia -6,816.92% -92.43% -69.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ERYTECH Pharma and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats BioCardia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

