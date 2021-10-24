Critical Comparison: Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iHuman and Hailiang Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

iHuman currently has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given iHuman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Hailiang Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 0.00 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 3.78 $52.73 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats iHuman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

