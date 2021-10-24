Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

A stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

