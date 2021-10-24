J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ MAYS opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a PE ratio of -74.44 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. J.W. Mays has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $405,767.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,657.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

