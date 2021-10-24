Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Stride stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stride by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

