Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Raised to 245.00 at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 230.00 to 245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Barclays stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Barclays has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

