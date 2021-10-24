$122.39 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $122.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.14 million to $123.70 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

