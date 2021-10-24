JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

BWY stock opened at GBX 3,167 ($41.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,433.51. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 82.50 ($1.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other Bellway news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

