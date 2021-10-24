Berenberg Bank Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of DB1 opened at €145.80 ($171.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €145.34 and its 200-day moving average is €143.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

