Candela Medical, Inc. (CDLA) Plans to Raise $250 Million in October 28th IPO

Candela Medical, Inc. (CDLA) expects to raise $250 million in an IPO on Thursday, October 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 14,705,882 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Candela Medical, Inc. generated $390.2 million in revenue and $6.7 million in net income. Candela Medical, Inc. has a market-cap of $1.7 billion.

Candela Medical provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading provider of advanced medical device solutions for a broad range of aesthetic applications. Our brands and products have been recognized for their innovation and as leaders in the high growth medical aesthetics space for almost 40 years. We provide energy-based solutions for primarily elective, cash pay procedures that utilize our leading technologies in laser, pulsed light, RF and microneedling. Our brand promise of “Science. Results. Trust.” guides our commitment to patients who can expect efficacious and clinically proven results when receiving a procedure involving a Candela device. We seek to be the partner of choice for aesthetic practitioners by bringing the best technology solutions to their practices. Through our category-leading products, innovative treatments, robust clinical evidence, extensive post-sale support, and other value drivers, we facilitate practice growth and a quick return on their investment. “.

Candela Medical was founded in 1970 and has 860 employees. The company is located at 251 Locke Drive, Marlborough, Massachusetts 01752, U and can be reached via phone at (508) 358-7400 or on the web at http://www.candelamedical.com/na.

