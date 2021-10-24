Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $114.55.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

