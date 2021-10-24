Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Crown stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $114.55.
In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
