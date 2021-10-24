Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 1612023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Specifically, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877 over the last ninety days.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $21,331,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.