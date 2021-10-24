AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $234.14

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $234.14 and last traded at $234.14, with a volume of 1859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

