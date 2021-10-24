IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.82

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 73013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.31.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

