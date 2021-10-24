Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.52

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 23839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

