JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,345.71 ($17.58).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,542.16. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a market capitalization of £14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

