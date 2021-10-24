Societe Generale Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €165.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €171.61 ($201.89).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €154.50 ($181.76) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €155.00 and its 200-day moving average is €149.76.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

