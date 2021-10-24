UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMBF opened at $103.61 on Friday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UMB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

