Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.